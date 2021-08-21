TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $198.10

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.10 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 200.50 ($2.62). TP ICAP Group shares last traded at GBX 198.60 ($2.59), with a volume of 613,824 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

