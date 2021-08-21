TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,468.21

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,468.21 ($19.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,445 ($18.88). TR European Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,470 ($19.21), with a volume of 33,665 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,468.21. The firm has a market cap of £736.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

