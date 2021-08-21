Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $0.81

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and approximately $20,571.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00821960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00104536 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.