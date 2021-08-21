Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $3.41 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 186.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00006993 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $27.67 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,781.59 or 1.00087605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00071175 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

