Tranchess Market Cap Hits $23.50 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00005955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 133.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.18 or 1.00136476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00072951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001085 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009470 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

