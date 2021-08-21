Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $193.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.