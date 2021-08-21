Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce sales of $47.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the highest is $48.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $41.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

