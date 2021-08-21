TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $774.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post sales of $774.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $781.03 million and the lowest is $765.59 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $8,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

