Treat DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.52 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $2.52 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 337.9% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00010237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

