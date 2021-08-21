Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCNGF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

