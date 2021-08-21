TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.48. TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 139.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,871 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 134,037.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,462 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 234.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,138 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 40.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 122,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

