TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0896 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.42 billion and $1.05 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001486 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001168 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

