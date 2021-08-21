TrueChain Price Up 23.6% This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $16.04 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00152832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.11 or 0.00827942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00047973 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

