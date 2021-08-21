Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) & Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Financial Review

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -4.65% -9.05% -5.61% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

68.9% of Trupanion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trupanion and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $133.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. Bright Health Group has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 84.70%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Trupanion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and Bright Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 7.20 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -561.75 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bright Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trupanion.

Summary

Bright Health Group beats Trupanion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

