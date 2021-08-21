Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $12.87 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

