Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

