Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $38.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.