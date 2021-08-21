Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $79.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

