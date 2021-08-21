Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 104,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 210,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 944,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 485,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

