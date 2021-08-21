Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

