Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,660 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

