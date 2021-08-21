Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,293 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

