Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 3,277 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 977.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.