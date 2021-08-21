Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 914 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

