Trust Wallet Token Reaches Market Cap of $210.69 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $210.69 million and approximately $58.70 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00149322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,633.70 or 0.99917648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.63 or 0.00915217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.46 or 0.06611959 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

