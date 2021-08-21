TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $8.74 million and $208,309.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.