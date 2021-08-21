TTC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.