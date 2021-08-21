Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to post $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $26.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $25.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $108.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.90 million to $109.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $121.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUFN. Barclays decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $376.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

