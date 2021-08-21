Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.79% of Tyler Technologies worth $145,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $472.68 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

