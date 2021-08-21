Ubex Price Reaches $0.0004 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $566,777.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

