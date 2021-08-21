Ubex (UBEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $592,188.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $592,188.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

