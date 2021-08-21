UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,090.37

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. UChain has a market cap of $46,090.37 and $2,799.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00823174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002088 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

