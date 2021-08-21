UGAS (UGAS) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $385,785.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

