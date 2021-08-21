UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 81.10 ($1.06). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 760,611 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UKCM. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -100.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

