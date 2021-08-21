Ultra 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.36 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Ultra has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $211.55 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,848.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.80 or 0.01387551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00342795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00168152 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002236 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

