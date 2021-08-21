UMA (UMA) Price Hits $13.66 on Major Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $13.66 or 0.00027967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $854.06 million and $132.44 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,440,006 coins and its circulating supply is 62,507,354 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

