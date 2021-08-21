Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Cap of $4.59 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

