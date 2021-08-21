UniFarm (UFARM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,960.00

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $107,960.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

