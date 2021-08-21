Unification One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,424.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $57,424.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

