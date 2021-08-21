UpToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $218.00 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, UpToken has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One UpToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. UpToken has a total market cap of $302,278.10 and approximately $218.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.81 or 0.00820963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UP is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

Buying and Selling UpToken

