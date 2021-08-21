USDK (USDK) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $138.49 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

