USDX Market Cap Achieves $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005994 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007034 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

