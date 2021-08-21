USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005965 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007118 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 134.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.