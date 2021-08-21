V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.96 or 0.00821053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00104770 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

