V-ID Trading 65.5% Higher This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00015165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00837134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048301 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.