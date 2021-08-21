Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 5,777 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

