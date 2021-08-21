Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.20. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.