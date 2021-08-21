Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 14,706 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

