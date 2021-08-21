Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 20,741 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.