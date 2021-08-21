Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 32,098 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 293,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.